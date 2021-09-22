Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 763,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.0% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $63,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $134,771,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $357,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,205,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,185,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,604 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.64. 140,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,431,337. The stock has a market cap of $111.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.58. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

