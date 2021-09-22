Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $28.01 Million in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 731,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,428 shares of company stock worth $855,251. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

Shares of KR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.40. 177,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,250,557. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The Kroger’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

