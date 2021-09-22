Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 825,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,431,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COMB. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 155,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 78,971 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,745,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,311,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter.

Get GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:COMB traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,117. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.