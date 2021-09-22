Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,106 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $50,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $106.77. 170,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,053,142. The stock has a market cap of $188.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

