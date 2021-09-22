Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 3,449 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of US Foods worth $29,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Boston Partners increased its holdings in US Foods by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,737,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,650,000 after buying an additional 2,507,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in US Foods by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,249,000 after buying an additional 2,210,344 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,269,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,706 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 13,228.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,572,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,248,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USFD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

USFD traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.82. 46,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,591. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -338.87 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.79.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

