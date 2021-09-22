Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Portland Estates PLC provides property investment and development services. It operating business models includes Asset management, Investment management, Development management and Financial management. Asset management produces tailor made solutions to drive rental growth and minimize voids. Investment management buys and sells at the right point of portfolio returns. Development management upgrades their portfolio with targeted capital expenditure improves its tenant appeal, enhancing rental values and capital returns. Financial management provides security in its cyclical markets and firepower to buy when opportunities arise. Great Portland Estates PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPEAF. Stifel Nicolaus raised Great Portland Estates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt raised Great Portland Estates from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $10.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.15.

GPEAF opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

