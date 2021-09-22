Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 480 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 218,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $120,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,168,000 after purchasing an additional 23,811 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,208 shares of company stock worth $17,359,693. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NOW traded up $8.15 on Wednesday, reaching $662.35. 12,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,791. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $681.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.21 billion, a PE ratio of 778.82, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $609.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $543.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.74.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

