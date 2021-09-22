Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Trading 0.7% Higher

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN) traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.43. 97,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 794,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.25 price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$214.66 million and a P/E ratio of -95.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.55.

