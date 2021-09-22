Greenleaf Trust Boosts Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

