Greenleaf Trust Invests $202,000 in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in Duke Realty by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Duke Realty by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Duke Realty by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

DRE stock opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

