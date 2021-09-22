Greenleaf Trust Purchases New Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 6.5% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $745,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 11.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 32,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 2.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Equifax by 127.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFX opened at $259.38 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $279.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EFX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.42.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

