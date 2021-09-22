Greenleaf Trust Purchases Shares of 1,794 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Shares of FRT opened at $116.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.74 and a 200-day moving average of $114.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

