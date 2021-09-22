Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

GO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. MKM Partners cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $861,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $364,633.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,930,120 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 99.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

