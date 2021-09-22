Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $16,619.00

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 20.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Grumpy.finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Grumpy.finance has traded up 39.8% against the US dollar. Grumpy.finance has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $16,619.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00055080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00130366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012589 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00045511 BTC.

About Grumpy.finance

Grumpy.finance is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,903,923,604,469 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

