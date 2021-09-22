Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0212 per share by the bank on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by 18.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 47.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

AVAL stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) by 209.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

