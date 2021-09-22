Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper Sells 2,664 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $315,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $114.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.77 and a beta of 1.32. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWRE. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Guidewire Software by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,714,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,761,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,745,000 after purchasing an additional 405,403 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,750,000 after purchasing an additional 794,329 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Guidewire Software by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 920,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,672,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,507,000 after acquiring an additional 220,050 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

