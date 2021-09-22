H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Posts Earnings Results

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $826.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. H.B. Fuller updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FUL stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,169. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.85 and a 200 day moving average of $65.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $43.91 and a 12-month high of $70.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $323,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $975,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

