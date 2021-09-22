Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HALO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $41.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.43. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $56.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The company’s revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,991,745.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,315 shares of company stock worth $9,750,746 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

