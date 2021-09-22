Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) Shares Up 1.6%

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) shares shot up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.49. 109,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 625,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCDI. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Harbor Custom Development by 149.2% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 333,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 199,870 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the second quarter worth about $528,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the second quarter worth about $494,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Harbor Custom Development by 38.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 126,194 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the first quarter worth about $255,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

