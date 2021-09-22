Harmony (ONE) Market Cap Hits $1.46 Billion

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Harmony coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Harmony has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $1.46 billion and $161.89 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.06 or 0.00337869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00055631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00126938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00012654 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,181,735,162 coins and its circulating supply is 10,562,970,162 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

