Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.37

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.37 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.20 ($0.08). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 6.38 ($0.08), with a volume of 5,290,215 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of £27.13 million and a P/E ratio of -7.09.

About Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through Resins, Polymers, Composites & Inks; and Advanced Materials segments.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.