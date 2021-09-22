Head-To-Head Comparison: Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) versus nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) and nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Liquid Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of nCino shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.4% of nCino shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Liquid Media Group and nCino’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Media Group $40,000.00 585.92 -$4.64 million N/A N/A nCino $138.18 million 53.89 -$40.54 million ($0.33) -234.58

Liquid Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than nCino.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Liquid Media Group and nCino, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A nCino 0 4 6 0 2.60

nCino has a consensus target price of $79.58, indicating a potential upside of 2.80%. Given nCino’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe nCino is more favorable than Liquid Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares Liquid Media Group and nCino’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Media Group -18,661.76% -58.47% -49.10% nCino -21.39% -8.95% -6.65%

Risk and Volatility

Liquid Media Group has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nCino has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

nCino beats Liquid Media Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquid Media Group

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About nCino

nCino, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance. The company's nCino IQ, an application suite that utilizes data analytics and AI/ML to provide its customers with automation and insights into their operations, such as tools for analyzing, measuring, and managing credit risk, as well as to enhance their ability to comply with regulatory requirements. It serves financial institution customers, including global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and new market entrants. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

