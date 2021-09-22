Head to Head Review: Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) vs. Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) and Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Codex DNA and Precipio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codex DNA 0 0 3 0 3.00 Precipio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Codex DNA presently has a consensus price target of $23.19, suggesting a potential upside of 120.23%. Precipio has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 143.90%. Given Precipio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Precipio is more favorable than Codex DNA.

Profitability

This table compares Codex DNA and Precipio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A Precipio -124.55% -55.13% -40.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Codex DNA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Precipio shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Precipio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Codex DNA and Precipio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Precipio $6.09 million 10.70 -$10.63 million N/A N/A

Codex DNA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Precipio.

Summary

Codex DNA beats Precipio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Codex DNA Company Profile

Codex DNA, Inc., a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries. The company also serves government institutions, contract research organizations, and synthetic biology companies. The company was formerly known as SGI-DNA, Inc. and changed its name to Codex DNA, Inc. in March 2020. Codex DNA, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc.is a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

