Head to Head Survey: BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) and Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Sierra Wireless has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 4.34, indicating that its share price is 334% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sierra Wireless and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Wireless -10.72% -13.69% -7.78% BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -886.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sierra Wireless and BrewBilt Brewing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Wireless $448.59 million 1.32 -$49.34 million ($1.79) -8.91 BrewBilt Brewing $480,000.00 2.76 N/A N/A N/A

BrewBilt Brewing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sierra Wireless.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sierra Wireless and BrewBilt Brewing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Wireless 3 4 5 0 2.17 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus price target of $19.46, suggesting a potential upside of 22.00%. Given Sierra Wireless’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sierra Wireless is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.3% of Sierra Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Sierra Wireless shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc. engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets. The Internet-of-Things Solutions segment involves in digital transformation of enterprises through IoT cloud and connectivity services. The company was founded on May 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

