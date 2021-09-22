Head-To-Head Survey: Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) versus Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) and Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Spectral Medical has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intersect ENT has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Spectral Medical and Intersect ENT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral Medical $1.57 million 47.59 -$6.79 million N/A N/A Intersect ENT $80.55 million 11.28 -$72.32 million ($2.05) -13.30

Spectral Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intersect ENT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.0% of Intersect ENT shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Intersect ENT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spectral Medical and Intersect ENT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral Medical -349.52% -920.56% -95.23% Intersect ENT -66.55% -102.23% -30.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Spectral Medical and Intersect ENT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Intersect ENT 0 6 0 0 2.00

Intersect ENT has a consensus price target of $26.47, suggesting a potential downside of 2.95%. Given Intersect ENT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intersect ENT is more favorable than Spectral Medical.

Summary

Intersect ENT beats Spectral Medical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for septic shock. Its products include Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA), Toraymyxin and proprietary reagents. The EAA is use for the diagnostic of endotoxin activity in human whole blood. The Toraymyxin is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream. The company was founded on July 29, 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc. is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps. The company was founded by Donald J. Eaton in October 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

