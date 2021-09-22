HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Insider Darcy G. Mott Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Darcy G. Mott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HealthEquity alerts:

On Tuesday, July 20th, Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $442,080.00.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $61.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,114.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.19. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth $630,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HQY shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.70.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.