Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Sets New 1-Year High at $190.00

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 190 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 189 ($2.47), with a volume of 925870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188.80 ($2.47).

HTWS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Helios Towers from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Helios Towers from GBX 203 ($2.65) to GBX 224 ($2.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 212.80 ($2.78).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 588.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 170.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 168.28.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

