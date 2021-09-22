Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $133.15 on Wednesday. Herc has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $135.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.81.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Herc will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HRI shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herc stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Herc worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.