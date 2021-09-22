Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.53 Million

Brokerages expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to announce sales of $60.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.70 million and the lowest is $58.30 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $57.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year sales of $241.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $235.70 million to $246.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $230.73 million, with estimates ranging from $224.10 million to $234.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 38.88%. The firm had revenue of $62.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,251. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $863.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 51.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Heritage Financial in the first quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 287.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Heritage Financial in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 175.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

