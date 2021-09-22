Heritage Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 76.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Novartis by 222.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NVS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

NVS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.13. 28,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,887. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $185.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.65 and its 200 day moving average is $89.36.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.