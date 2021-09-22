Heritage Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 66.7% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,530,119 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $356.49. The company had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,141. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $364.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

