Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,302 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Starbucks by 121.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $118,319,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $81,394,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,162,152,000 after purchasing an additional 757,995 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.37.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $113.66. The stock had a trading volume of 61,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,020. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.26.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

