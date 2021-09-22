HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.45

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.48, with a volume of 567758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of HEXO from C$9.75 to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of HEXO from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of HEXO from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.83.

The company has a market cap of C$680.39 million and a P/E ratio of -1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

