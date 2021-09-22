Hi Line Capital Management LLC Acquires 903 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for 2.7% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 79,575.0% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 75,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.32. 170,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,960. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day moving average is $79.61. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.19.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.