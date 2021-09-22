HighTower Advisors LLC Has $745,000 Stock Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $1,886,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 13.1% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 65.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,668,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after buying an additional 1,052,399 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels stock opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $994.01 million, a P/E ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a negative net margin of 2,121.74%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UUUU. Noble Financial raised Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.