HighTower Advisors LLC Has $746,000 Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trinity Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,729,000 after acquiring an additional 226,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Trinity Industries by 12.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 31,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRN opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.98. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 1.39. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 227.03%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.66.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

