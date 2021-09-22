HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, insider Steven Ledbetter bought 4,000 shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $49,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SHLX opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.79. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

