HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OFLX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 41.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 99,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,767,000 after acquiring an additional 29,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 32.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 15.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. 36.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OFLX opened at $145.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.30 and a 200 day moving average of $152.26. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $193.60.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 20.11%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th.

Omega Flex Profile

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

