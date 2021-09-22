HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 441 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,958 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,613,000 after purchasing an additional 537,835 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 1,633.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,666,000 after purchasing an additional 222,822 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 179,621 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,335,000 after purchasing an additional 159,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $105,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK opened at $81.86 on Wednesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.49 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -138.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

