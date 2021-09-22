HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,870 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,880 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Global Partners worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

GLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Global Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE GLP opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. Global Partners LP has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.98 million, a P/E ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.97%.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

