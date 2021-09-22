Histogen (HSTO) and Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Histogen (NASDAQ: HSTO) is one of 886 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Histogen to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.4% of Histogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Histogen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Histogen and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogen -1,045.49% -99.84% -66.52% Histogen Competitors -3,674.62% -115.85% -26.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Histogen and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogen 0 0 2 0 3.00 Histogen Competitors 5007 18557 40414 778 2.57

Histogen presently has a consensus price target of $3.20, suggesting a potential upside of 304.60%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 58.19%. Given Histogen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Histogen is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Histogen and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Histogen $2.06 million -$18.77 million -0.78 Histogen Competitors $1.70 billion $122.33 million -2.45

Histogen’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Histogen. Histogen is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Histogen has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Histogen’s competitors have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Histogen competitors beat Histogen on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Histogen

Histogen, Inc. engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J. Mento and Gail K. Naughton on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

