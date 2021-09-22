HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Down 6.8%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) shares were down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 20,699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,053,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

