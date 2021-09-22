Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.89

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 289295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

