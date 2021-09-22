HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Trading 7.4% Higher

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) traded up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.31 and last traded at $32.25. 75,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,533,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.26.
In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 486.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.
About HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC)
HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.
