HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Trading 7.4% Higher

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) traded up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.31 and last traded at $32.25. 75,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,533,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.26.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 486.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

