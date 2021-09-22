HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider Richard Harpin Purchases 15 Shares of Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) insider Richard Harpin acquired 15 shares of HomeServe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 964 ($12.59) per share, for a total transaction of £144.60 ($188.92).

Shares of HSV opened at GBX 955.50 ($12.48) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. HomeServe plc has a one year low of GBX 905.50 ($11.83) and a one year high of GBX 1,288 ($16.83). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 955.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,020.58.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSV shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded HomeServe to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,316.33 ($17.20).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

