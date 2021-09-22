Honest (HNST) Price Down 2.4% This Week

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Honest has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $145,549.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00072135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00114385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00169495 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.06 or 0.06999225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,707.00 or 0.99547404 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.01 or 0.00792630 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

