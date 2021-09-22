Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) in a report published on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

HOOK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hookipa Pharma from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hookipa Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. Hookipa Pharma has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 304.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 743,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 100,958 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

