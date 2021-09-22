H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Receives $25.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

HRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 161.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $23.79. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that H&R Block will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.41%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

