HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Sets New 1-Year High at $718.58

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $718.58 and last traded at $711.43, with a volume of 439948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $694.62.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 price objective (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $631.08.

The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $645.28 and a 200 day moving average of $560.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,896,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $8,366,650 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $1,157,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 280.1% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

