Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.940-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.480-$0.500 EPS.

HPP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.39.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -655.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.64.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

